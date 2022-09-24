iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Boosted by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $87.61 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

