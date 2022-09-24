iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Rating) were down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.77. Approximately 1,981,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,171,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.03.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.26.

