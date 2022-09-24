iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $43,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,545 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.54. 4,059,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,527. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.39 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

