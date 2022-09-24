Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.69

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and traded as high as $12.54. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 35,443 shares traded.

Isuzu Motors Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.31%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

