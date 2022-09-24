Jackpot Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.39 Million (777)

Jackpot (777) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Jackpot has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jackpot coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jackpot has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00142542 BTC.

Jackpot Coin Profile

Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,734,056 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jackpot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jackpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jackpot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jackpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

