Jackpot Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.39 Million (777)

Jackpot (777) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Jackpot has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jackpot coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jackpot has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $21,823.00 worth of Jackpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011186 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00142542 BTC.
Jackpot Coin Profile
Jackpot’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,734,056 coins. Jackpot’s official Twitter account is @777coinwin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Jackpot Coin Trading
