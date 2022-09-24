Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWLLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $27.29 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.