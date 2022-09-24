Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Holdings Raised by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 514,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,895 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.95% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $25,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,112,000 after buying an additional 229,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,562,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,298,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 555,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

