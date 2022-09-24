JINDO INU Hits 1-Day Volume of $32,359.00 (JIND)

JINDO INU (JIND) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. JINDO INU has a total market cap of $133,474.52 and $32,359.00 worth of JINDO INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JINDO INU has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One JINDO INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About JINDO INU
JINDO INU’s total supply is 400,000,000,000,000 coins. JINDO INU’s official Twitter account is @JINDOINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JINDO INU Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for JINDO INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JINDO INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.