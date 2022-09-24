John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WLY traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. 187,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WLY. CJS Securities raised John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Insider Activity

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $85,292.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

