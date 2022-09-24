John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:WLY traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. 187,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,742. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
A number of research firms recently commented on WLY. CJS Securities raised John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
