John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $175.67

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.67 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 126.80 ($1.53). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 138.65 ($1.68), with a volume of 3,379,633 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 305.20 ($3.69).

The stock has a market cap of £880.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.28.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp purchased 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40). In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £3,274.87 ($3,957.07). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £4,255.02 ($5,141.40). Insiders have acquired 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $783,089 in the last quarter.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

