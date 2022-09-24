Juggernaut Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $308,075.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,957.31 or 1.00000874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011722 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00067547 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.