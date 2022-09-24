junca Cash Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $28.61 Million (JCC)

junca Cash (JCC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, junca Cash has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. junca Cash has a market cap of $28.61 million and $37,022.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One junca Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011186 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00142542 BTC.

junca Cash Profile

junca Cash launched on June 27th, 2020. junca Cash’s total supply is 129,983,199 coins. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world/#. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

junca Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The junca platform provides fintech and crypto services to enable domestic and overseas remittances, exchanges and payments at ATMs, cards, wallet services, etc., and realizes lower fees. Junca Cash is the key currency of junca platform.”

