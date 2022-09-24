Kambria (KAT) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Kambria (KAT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Kambria coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kambria has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Kambria has a market cap of $2.89 million and $319,676.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Kambria’s total supply is 2,528,970,587 coins. The official website for Kambria is kambria.io. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source decentralized open innovation platform for AI & Robotics. Using their platform, users can collaborate in researching, developing and commercializing innovative ideas and get rewarded for their contributions. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority.Through partnerships with government agencies, top universities and leading companies, Kambria is dedicated to building a sustainable open innovation ecosystem to change the way we innovate and to accelerate advanced technology development and industry adoption.KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem.”

