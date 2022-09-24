Kava Trading 1% Lower This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Kava has a total market cap of $422.86 million and approximately $17.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00008087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00093322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00072800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000286 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009158 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 275,837,447 coins and its circulating supply is 126,173,413 coins. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

