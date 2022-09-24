Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Shares to Split on Wednesday, September 28th

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIKY opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KAIKY shares. Nomura upgraded Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

