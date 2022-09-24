Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.99. 927,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average of $140.43. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.89.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

