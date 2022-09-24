Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,185,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,726. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.55 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

