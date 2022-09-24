Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.9% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $9.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,827. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $420.04 and its 200 day moving average is $431.00.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.83.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

