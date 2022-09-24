Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $845,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12,204.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,198,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,683 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,006,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,948. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $38.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

