Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 114 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 1.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $19,489,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.38.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,207. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $392.67. 463,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.07). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

