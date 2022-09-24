Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 142 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ResMed by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total transaction of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,159,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.51. 287,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.66. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $280.48. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

