Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 295 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.48. 1,856,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.35. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

