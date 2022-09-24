Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,936,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.50.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.