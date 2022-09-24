KeyFi Price Tops $0.0639 on Top Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $260,699.80 and approximately $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.09 or 1.00071801 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00059945 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00068592 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002145 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KEYFI is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.