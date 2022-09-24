Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €23.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Kion Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of KGX opened at €20.16 ($20.57) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.78 and a 200-day moving average of €47.27.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

