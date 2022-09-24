Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Cut to €32.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($55.10) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KIGRY. Oddo Bhf cut Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.98) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kion Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kion Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.29.

Kion Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.53. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

