Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 1.6 %

KFY traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 426,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

