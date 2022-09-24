KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Trading Up 0.5%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €60.20 ($61.43) and last traded at €59.20 ($60.41). 6,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.90 ($60.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €65.50 ($66.84) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.88.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

See Also

