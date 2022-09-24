Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Landstar System comprises about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Landstar System worth $47,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,424,000 after buying an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Landstar System by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.74. The stock had a trading volume of 368,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,292. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

