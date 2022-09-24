LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.40.

LendingClub Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE LC opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $49.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $598,332. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in LendingClub by 7.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 945,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,376,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,588 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 117.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 373,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 509.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 53,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,632 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

