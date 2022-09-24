LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LCGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.40.

LendingClub Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE LC opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $49.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $467,442.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,083 shares of company stock valued at $598,332. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in LendingClub by 7.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 945,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,376,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,588 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 117.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 373,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 509.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 53,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 44,632 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

