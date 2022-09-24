LGCY Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37,520.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $10.74 million and $37,520.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network’s genesis date was July 30th, 2020. LGCY Network’s total supply is 54,014,482,078 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community.LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization.”

