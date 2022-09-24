Lien (LIEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $564,110.00

Lien (LIEN) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Lien has a total market cap of $564,110.00 and $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lien coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lien has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lien Profile

Lien’s launch date was August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Lien’s official website is lien.finance. Lien’s official Twitter account is @LienFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lien is medium.com/lien-finance.

Lien Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Lien Protocol is the smart contract that makes the bifurcation (tranching) of ETH into a stable coin and a call option possible.Users can create, trade, and use stable coins and options created from ETH, without worrying about counterparty risk.The Lien project is completely decentralized.There are no adjustable parameters or any governance schemes that can create centralization of authority.The three core features of LIEN are Tokens (iDOL, LBT, SBT, LIEN), DEX (FairSwap), and the Lien protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lien using one of the exchanges listed above.

