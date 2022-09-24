LifePro Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LifePro Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $64.55. 9,282,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,158,425. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

