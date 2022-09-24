LifePro Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

LifePro Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,389. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59.

