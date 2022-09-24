LifePro Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LifePro Asset Management lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.03. 6,725,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.