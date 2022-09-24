LifePro Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 311,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 199,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ILCG stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.58. 70,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,558. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $73.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.