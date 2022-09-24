LifePro Asset Management Reduces Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LifePro Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,556 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for 1.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $378,374.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $380,892.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,052 shares of company stock worth $10,159,510 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,433,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,736.74 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

