LifePro Asset Management Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.70. 23,042,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,141,471. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

