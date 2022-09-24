Lightning Price Tops $0.0172 on Exchanges (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $2,552.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,969.17 or 0.99994631 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00060366 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00067790 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002244 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

About Lightning

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

