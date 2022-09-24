Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Linde by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Linde by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Linde by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.15. 1,947,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,568. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $265.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.70.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.