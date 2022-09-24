LIQ Protocol (LIQ) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One LIQ Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LIQ Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. LIQ Protocol has a market capitalization of $245,665.00 and $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LIQ Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LIQ Protocol Coin Profile

LIQ Protocol was first traded on August 1st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 coins. LIQ Protocol’s official website is liqsolana.com. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIQ Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol is a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine system powering derivatives markets on Serum and lending platforms on Solana.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIQ Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIQ Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIQ Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIQ Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIQ Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.