LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Down 2.2%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 169,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 361,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
LiqTech International Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.