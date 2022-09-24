LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Down 2.2%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 169,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 361,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

LiqTech International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LiqTech International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 37,904 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 18.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 550,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

