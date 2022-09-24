LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Down 2.2%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 169,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 361,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiqTech International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,416,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in LiqTech International by 18.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 550,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.