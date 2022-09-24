LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Down 2.2%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 169,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 361,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.28.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
