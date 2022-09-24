Liquity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $824,665.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $80.00 million and approximately $824,665.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

