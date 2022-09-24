Live Oak Mobility Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LOKMU) Shares Down 0.4%

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOKMU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 120 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.