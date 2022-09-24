Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,226. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

