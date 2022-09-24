Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Luna Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Articles

