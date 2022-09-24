Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Luna Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of LUNA stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $10.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Luna Innovations Company Profile
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
