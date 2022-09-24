MaidCoin ($MAID) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, MaidCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One MaidCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003693 BTC on major exchanges. MaidCoin has a market cap of $150,208.00 and approximately $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MaidCoin Profile

MaidCoin launched on July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin. The official website for MaidCoin is www.maidcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MaidCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

