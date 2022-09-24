Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $385.65

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 385.65 ($4.66) and traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.08). Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 338 ($4.08), with a volume of 13,273 shares.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 385.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 390.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.95 million and a P/E ratio of -74.47.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

