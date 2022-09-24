Marks Electrical Group’s (MRK) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.72) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1,966.67. Marks Electrical Group has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 128 ($1.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04.

Insider Activity at Marks Electrical Group

About Marks Electrical Group

In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Marnie Jane Millard acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £20,150 ($24,347.51).

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

